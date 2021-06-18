REBusinessOnline

MorningStar Senior Living, Edgemark Plan 160-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near Denver

MorningStar-Senior-Living-Holly-Park-Centennial-CO

MorningStar Senior Living at Holly Park in Centennial, Colo., will offer 160 independent, assisted living and memory care residences for seniors.

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — MorningStar Senior Living and Edgemark Development LLC have unveiled plans for MorningStar Senior Living at Holly Park in the Denver suburb of Centennial.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for fourth-quarter 2021 for planned completion in 2023. The four-story project will be located on three acres and offer 160 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. This will be MorningStar’s second location in Centennial and 13th in Colorado.

MorningStar and Edgemark will co-develop and own the community.

