MorningStar-Holly-Park-Centennial-CO
MorningStar at Holly Park in Centennial, Colo., features 160 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

MorningStar Senior Living Opens 160-Unit Community in Centennial, Colorado

by Amy Works

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — MorningStar Senior Living and Edgemark Development have opened MorningStar at Holly Park, a 160-unit seniors housing property in Centennial.

Situated on three acres at 6675 S. Holly St., MorningStar at Holly Park offers 85 independent living, 50 assisted living and 25 memory care units in a four-story residential building. Community amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, therapy center, dining venues, several private courtyards and a rooftop club room and terrace with city and mountain views.

The project team includes Rosemann & Associates as architect, JHL Constructors as general contractor and Thoma-Holec Design as interior designer.

MorningStar and Edgemark co-developed and co-own the community.

