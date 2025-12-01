Moroccanoil Signs 39,799 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Moroccanoil has signed a 39,799-square-foot office lease at 1185 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The cosmetics company will occupy part of the 32nd and all of the 33rd floor at the 42-story building. Deborah Van Der Heyden, Yarden Drimmer, Tamar Wartanian and Andrew Chase of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan of Newmark represented the landlord, SL Green.