Monday, December 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Moroccanoil Signs 39,799 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Moroccanoil has signed a 39,799-square-foot office lease at 1185 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The cosmetics company will occupy part of the 32nd and all of the 33rd floor at the 42-story building. Deborah Van Der Heyden, Yarden Drimmer, Tamar Wartanian and Andrew Chase of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan of Newmark represented the landlord, SL Green.

You may also like

W-Industries Signs 241,712 SF Industrial Lease in North...

CBRE Negotiates $24.7M Sale of Office Building in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $17.8M in Financing for Jersey...

Zelco Properties Buys 153,000 SF Shopping Center in...

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace Opens 39,000 SF Store in...

BH Group, PEBB Enterprises Secure $89.9M Financing for...

Torburn Signs Whole Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

Matan Inks 219,456 SF Industrial Lease With DSV...

CBRE Arranges $6.5M Sale of Office Portfolio in...