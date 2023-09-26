Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Moroch Partners Signs 24,000 SF Office Lease in Dallas Design District

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marketing and communications firm Moroch Partners has signed a 24,000-square-foot office lease at 147 Manufacturing Drive in the Dallas Design District. The firm is relocating from Hall Street at The Centrum and plans to move its employees into its new headquarters space in 2024. Paul Wittorf, Kim Brooks, Laney Delin and Collin Burwinkel of Transwestern represented the landlord, Dallas-based Quadrant Investment Properties, in the lease negotiations. Jihane Boury and Clay Vaughn of Savills represented the tenant.

