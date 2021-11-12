Morrison Avenue Capital Partners Sells Two Apartment Communities in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Morrison Avenue Capital Partners has sold Arbor Station and Stratford Village, two apartment communities totaling 512 units in Montgomery. Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Highlands Vista Group acquired the properties for an undisclosed price.

Arbor Station, a 288-unit apartment community, was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Stratford Village, a 224-unit community, was 95 percent occupied. Both properties offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with units featuring private balconies or patios, hardwood-inspired flooring, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections in select homes. Arbor Station is located at 2495 Meadow Ridge Lane, and offers community amenities such as a picnic area, playground, fitness center and a Jacuzzi and sundeck. Located at 2000 London Town Lane, Stratford Village’s community amenities include two pools with a sundeck, onsite parking, tennis court, pet play area, fitness center and a clubhouse. The properties are situated about one mile from each other.

Morrison Avenue completed $5 million in capital improvements at both communities, including renovations of almost all unit interiors, new roofs and a new clubhouse at Stratford Village.