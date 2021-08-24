Morrison Express Signs 73,962 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Third-party logistics and supply chain management firm Morrison Express Corp. has signed a 73,962-square-foot industrial lease at GSW Distribution Center in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Blake Anderson of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the landlord, Morris Truman Associates LLC.