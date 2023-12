DALLAS — Locally based commercial real estate services firm Morrow Hill has signed a 17,501-square-foot office lease expansion in North Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the five-story building at 14800 Quorum Drive was constructed in 1980 and totals 106,600 square feet. Chris Morrow of Morrow Hill internally represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Adam Toth represented the landlord, Boxer Property Group, also on an internal basis.