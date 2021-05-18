Mortenson Breaks Ground on 184,000 SF Beam on Farmer Office Building in Downtown Tempe

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Office, Western

The Beam on Farmer in Tempe, Ariz., will feature 184,000 square feet of office space.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Mortenson, in partnership with PGIM Real Estate and Urban Development Partners, has broken ground on The Beam on Farmer, a Class A office building located in downtown Tempe.

The five-story, 184,000-square-foot building will feature exposed cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction as the primary structural system. The CLT process utilizes young trees and combines layers of natural timber for an eco-friendly building approach. CLT creates zero waste and will capture 3.5 tons of carbon dioxide with scrap material from CLT production used to create other products or biofuel.

Located at 401 S. Farmer Ave., The Beam on Farmer will feature a mix of solid timber, concrete, steel and glass in its design. Interiors will feature 13-foot exposed wood ceilings, 40,000-square-foot open floorplates and an under-floor air distribution (UFAD) system providing high-quality airflow and energy efficiency. Additionally, the project will be served by an adjacent parking garage with a 4/1,000 parking ratio.

RSP Architects is serving as architect for the project, which is slated for completion in May 2022. Ryan Timpani and Mark Gustin of JLL are handling leasing for the project.