Mortenson Breaks Ground on 65,000 SF Denver Headquarters

DENVER — Mortenson has broken ground on its four-story, 65,000-square-foot headquarters in Denver’s River North Art District. The new space will be located at 3083 Walnut St.

The builder, developer and engineering services provider will be actively involved in the building’s development, design, fabrication and construction. The company will own and occupy the headquarters, with about 37,000 square feet dedicated to its own operations on the second and third floors.

The ground and top levels will be available for leasing as retail and office spaces, respectively.