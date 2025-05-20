Mortenson, McCarthy Complete $1.3B Gaylord Pacific Resort, Convention Center in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building Cos. have completed the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, a nearly 2 million-square-foot hospitality project located on the Chula Vista Bayfront, about seven miles from downtown San Diego. The development, construction of which began in August 2022, is the largest hotel project in the United States, according to the development team.

Spanning 36 acres, the development consists of a 22-story Marriott hotel with 1,600 guestrooms (including 89 suites) and an 800,000-square-foot convention center that has an open-floor exhibit hall with meeting rooms, elevated ballrooms and areas to host large-scale events. The property also features a 4.3-acre outdoor waterpark with a waterslide, lazy river, wave pool, poolside bars, private cabanas, lounging options and multiple pools.

Guests have access to additional amenities such as a sports bar, fitness center, full-service spa and salon, nine-story parking garage and several restaurants, including Old Hickory Steakhouse, Trēō Kitchen + Bar, Shallow End Grill and Sunny’s.

The development team, which includes HKS Architecture, the City of Chula Vista, the Port of San Diego and Marriott International, completed the project in 34 months, creating approximately 3,000 annual jobs during the construction phase. The team also estimates that the project will ultimately create an additional 3,900 permanent jobs both at the resort and the surrounding city.

“As a joint venture, Mortenson | McCarthy is proud to have completed the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in record time,” says Andrew Corson, project executive for Mortenson | McCarthy. “This project will be a beacon for tourism in Chula Vista for decades to come.”

Mortenson is a national builder, developer and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional and energy sectors.

Founded in 1864, McCarthy Building Cos. is the oldest privately held national construction company in America and is ranked as the 17th largest domestic builder.

RIDA Development Corp. operates major divisions in California, Texas, Florida and Europe, and is currently managing and developing retail, office, distribution, residential, hotel and mixed-use land developments that are aggregately valued at more than $7 billion.

— Abby Cox