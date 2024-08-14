Mosaic Construction Completes 6,700 SF Location for Stride Autism Center in Oak Park, Illinois

OAK PARK, ILL. — Mosaic Construction LLC has completed a new facility for Stride Autism Centers at 6400 W. North Ave. in Oak Park near Chicago. One of more than 20 Stride facilities across the country, the new location features a safe free-play natural environment space, circle time areas and more than 10 individualized instruction spaces customized for the needs of children with autism. The 6,700-square-foot space features a reading nook and mural wall inside the activity room as well as new flooring, appliances, paint and updates to the bathrooms and classrooms. Project partners included Huron Design Group, Splash 10, North Builders, D&D Flooring, Frank Bak Decorating, Brew Plumbing, Parkside Electric and G&C Glass, Mirror and Construction.