Mosaic Construction Completes K-12 STEM Learning Facility for Noggin Builders in Northbrook, Illinois

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Mosaic Construction LLC has completed a K-12 STEM learning facility for Noggin Builders at 4165 Dundee Road in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook. The 3,750-square-foot project consisted of the renovation of three existing vacant spaces that were combined into one large space for Noggin, which relocated from a smaller location in Northbrook. The new location is aimed at reinforcing the importance of STEM studies outside the traditional school setting. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Established in 2013, Noggin provides afterschool and summertime learning programs. The new facility includes four classrooms, an accordion door for flexible learning spaces, a refrigerator for science experiments and a built-in cage that houses a bearded dragon. A large storage room houses art supplies and tools. MDT provided architectural services.