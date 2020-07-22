Mosaic Construction Completes Renovation of Novel Coworking Space in Downtown Chicago
CHICAGO — Mosaic Construction LLC has completed a renovation of the Novel Coworking space on the top floor of the four-story 420 West Huron Street in downtown Chicago. The 4,500-square-foot project includes a large open area with dedicated space for two private offices, a huddle room and a phone booth for private calls. It also features a full-size private kitchenette. Mosaic worked with Novel’s team of architects and mechanical engineers to install the latest electric and data features.
