Mosaic Construction Completes Renovation of Novel Coworking Space in Downtown Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Novel Coworking’s space at 420 W. Huron St. includes an open area and two private office suites.

CHICAGO — Mosaic Construction LLC has completed a renovation of the Novel Coworking space on the top floor of the four-story 420 West Huron Street in downtown Chicago. The 4,500-square-foot project includes a large open area with dedicated space for two private offices, a huddle room and a phone booth for private calls. It also features a full-size private kitchenette. Mosaic worked with Novel’s team of architects and mechanical engineers to install the latest electric and data features.

