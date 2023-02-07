Mosaic Construction Completes Renovation of Workspace for Expansive in Downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Mosaic Construction LLC has completed a renovation project for flexible workspace provider Expansive at 790 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee. This latest project follows five other renovations that Mosaic has completed for Expansive in downtown Chicago. At Expansive Milwaukee, Cathedral Square, Mosaic converted a roughly 4,500-square-foot, second-floor office space into four individual Club Suites, which are speculative suites with private offices and glass-enclosed conference rooms. Mosaic also installed new HVAC, flooring, glass walls and lighting fixtures. The six-story office building is located between the Milwaukee River and Milwaukee Bay, adjacent to Cathedral Square Park.