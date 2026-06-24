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Alcalde-Business-Center-Laguna-Hills-CA
Alcalde Business Center in Laguna Hills, Calif., features three buildings offering a total of 37,318 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Mosaic Industrial Acquires 37,318 SF Alcalde Business Center in Laguna Hills, California

by Amy Works

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIF. — Mosaic Industrial has acquired Alcalde Business Center, a 37,318-square-foot industrial park located in Southern California in Laguna Hills. Terms of the transaction were not released. Jeff Carr, Anthony DeLorenzo and Mark Shaffer of CBRE represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.

At the time of sale, the three-building Alcalde Business Center was 94 percent leased to multiple tenants. The buyer plans to reposition the park to serve continued demand from the small-bay industrial users in South Orange County, Calif.

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