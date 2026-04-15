Mosaic Investment Partners Completes $56M Student Housing Project Near University of Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Mosaic Investment Partners has completed Tessera, a $56 million student housing development located at 1069 West Exposition Blvd. near the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles. The seven-story community offers 250 beds across 53 fully furnished units in studio through four-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities include a 6,000-square-foot rooftop sky deck with a resort-style pool, open-air dining areas, lounge space, fire pits and a dedicated pet park; and a second-floor amenity deck with barbecue areas, outdoor lounges and an indoor-outdoor fitness center. The property also offers study spaces on various floors.

The development team for the project included SVA Architects, Sorensen Architects, Oakwood Development Group and Alpha Construction. JLL Capital Markets secured joint venture equity and mezzanine financing from HC2 Capital for the development, alongside a senior construction loan from Calmwater Capital.