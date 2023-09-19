Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Mosaic, NexMetro to Develop 224-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Georgetown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — A partnership between two Phoenix-based developers, Mosaic and NexMetro Communities, will build Avilla Berry Creek, a 224-unit build-to-rent residential community that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown.   The total development cost of the project is $66 million. Avilla Berry Creek will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom detached homes and duplexes that will range in size from 690 to 1,265 square feet and will include private backyards and front patios. The 25-acre site will also house communal amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, community garden and a dog park. Completion is slated for summer 2025.

