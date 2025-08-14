Thursday, August 14, 2025
The Dunes Fort Lauderdale represents the first Autograph Collection hotel in the city.
Moss Begins Construction on $175M Dunes Fort Lauderdale Hotel

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Moss has begun construction on The Dunes Fort Lauderdale, an Autograph Collection Hotel. Moss is constructing the $175 million hotel on behalf of the developer, G. Holdings Group, and the operator, Marriott International. The 205-room, 16-story hotel will be located at 441 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. and represents the first Autograph Collection hotel in the city.

Designed by FSMY Architects & Planners with interiors by Studio Munge, The Dunes will feature an ocean-facing restaurant, mezzanine-level event venue, third-floor pool and bar deck, rooftop bar and dining venue and a valet-operated subterranean parking garage. The construction timeline for the hotel was not released.

