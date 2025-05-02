Moss Completes 248-Room Opal Sol Luxury Resort & Spa in Clearwater Beach, Florida

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA. — Moss has completed Opal Sol, a 680,000-square-foot luxury resort and spa located in Clearwater Beach. Designed by Nichols Architects, Opal Sol offers 248 suites with private balconies, three elevated decks, a spa with a full-service salt room and fitness center, four ballrooms, future retail storefronts along the Beach Walk and four restaurants, including Drift, Lolita’s, Beach Market and Toast.

Additionally, an elevated pedestrian bridge now connects Opal Sol to its sister property, Opal Sands.

The hotels within the Opal Collection offer a combined 125,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, plus 55,000 square feet of outdoor space with roughly 800 rooms and parking for over 1,000 vehicles in the Clearwater Beach market.