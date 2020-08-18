REBusinessOnline

Moss Construction Breaks Ground on 167-Room J.W. Marriott Hotel Near Tampa

J.W. Marriott Clearwater Beach will feature a pool on the 11th floor, bar, spa, meeting rooms, ballrooms, fitness center, a beach front restaurant and about 250 feet of private beach.

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Moss Construction has broken ground on J.W. Marriott Clearwater Beach, a 167-room beachfront hotel that will also feature 31 residential units in Clearwater. The 391,059-square-foot building will feature a pool on the 11th floor, bar, spa, meeting rooms, ballrooms, fitness center, a beachfront restaurant and about 250 feet of private beach. Baker Barrios designed the project, which is situated on Clearwater Beach at 691 S. Gulfview Blvd., 25 miles west of downtown Tampa. Kiran Patel is the developer. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

