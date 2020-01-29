REBusinessOnline

Moss Construction Completes 19-Story Multifamily Property in Downtown Miami’s Brickell District

Maizon at Brickell features 262 units, an attached parking garage, 15,000 square feet of retail space and 3,400 square feet of amenity and leasing space.

MIAMI — Moss Construction has completed Maizon at Brickell, a 19-story, 262-unit multifamily property in downtown Miami. The property offers apartments ranging from 490 square feet to 1,234 square feet. Maizon at Brickell also features an attached parking garage, 15,000 square feet of retail space and 3,400 square feet of amenity and leasing space. RD Jones designed the amenity and public spaces to include a pool, fitness center, dog run and smart package lockers. ZOM Living was the developer, and MSA Architects designed the building.

