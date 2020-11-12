Moss Construction to Build $120M Expansion of Seniors Housing Community in South Florida

Phase I of the expansion will consist of a first-level pavilion featuring a performing arts center, pre- and post-event gallery space, two restaurants with indoor and lakeside dining, a bar in between the two restaurants, a lakefront promenade and gathering spaces.

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Moss Construction will expand John Knox Village, a seniors housing community in Pompano Beach, by 150 units and 508,513 square feet of retail, outdoor and event space. The two-phase expansion is expected to cost $120 million to execute. Construction on the first phase has started. The 37,117-square-foot project will consist of a first-level pavilion featuring a performing arts center, pre- and post-event gallery space, two restaurants with indoor and lakeside dining, a bar in between the two restaurants, a lakefront promenade and gathering spaces. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

The second phase is scheduled to start in the first quarter 2022. The 471,396-square-foot project will include two podium-style towers with 150 independent living residences, a 153-space parking garage, three restaurants and other common areas. The expansion will also involve infrastructure improvements and revisions to lakes and roadways in the vicinity.