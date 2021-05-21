REBusinessOnline

Moss Construction to Build Phase II of J.W. Marriott Clearwater Beach in Tampa Bay

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

JW Marriott

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA. — Moss Construction will build the second phase of the J.W. Marriott Clearwater Beach in the Tampa Bay area. The beachfront project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Developed by Dr. Kiran Patel, the 450,000-square-foot property will include 162 hotel rooms and 36 furnished residential units. Community amenities will include an elevated 11th floor swimming pool and bar, spa, meeting rooms, ballrooms, gym and an ocean-front restaurant with private dining.

The new addition will have approximately 250 feet of private beach for guests. Located at 691 S. Gulfview Blvd., the new hotel will offer views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Intercoastal from the private balconies.

