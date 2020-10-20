REBusinessOnline

Motor City Floors and Coatings Purchases 8,180 SF Headquarters Building in Suburban Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest, Office

NOVI, MICH. — Motor City Floors and Coatings has purchased a new 8,180-square-foot building on Grand River Avenue in Novi that will serve as the company’s headquarters. The company, which specializes in concrete coatings for residential, commercial and industrial uses, is relocating from Commerce Township. Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investments represented Motor City. Jim Montgomery of Signature Associates represented the seller. The sales price and seller were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  