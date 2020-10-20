Motor City Floors and Coatings Purchases 8,180 SF Headquarters Building in Suburban Detroit

NOVI, MICH. — Motor City Floors and Coatings has purchased a new 8,180-square-foot building on Grand River Avenue in Novi that will serve as the company’s headquarters. The company, which specializes in concrete coatings for residential, commercial and industrial uses, is relocating from Commerce Township. Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investments represented Motor City. Jim Montgomery of Signature Associates represented the seller. The sales price and seller were undisclosed.