Motown Museum Sells 11,010 SF Warehouse in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC has arranged the sale of an 11,010-square-foot warehouse in the Detroit suburb of Southfield that was previously owned by the Motown Museum. The asset was sold as part of the museum’s strategic growth plan to support its ongoing expansion efforts in Detroit. Hitzville USA recently completed its $75 million museum expansion in Midtown Detroit. Eric Banks and Alex Tokarz of Dominion represented the Motown Museum in the sale. Chris Secontine of Signature Associates represented the buyer, Lucent Surgical.