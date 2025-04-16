Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
An underutilized, 70-year-old building was transformed into the Barry-Hughes Performing Arts Center. (Image courtesy of VHT Studios)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwest

Mount Carmel High School Debuts New Performing Arts Center in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Barry-Hughes Performing Arts Center at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago is now complete. Ware Malcomb provided interior architecture and design services for the renovation of the 70-year-old brick and wood bow-truss building, which is located near Jackson Park in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Mount Carmel High School is an all-boy Catholic high school established in 1900. The latest in a series of campus renovations, the school’s Barry-Hughes Performing Arts Center project transformed an underutilized building into a fully equipped performing arts, music and recording studio facility. The large open space within the performing arts center comprises a flexible theater space that can accommodate audiences of up to 250 patrons. Ancillary uses in the performing arts center include a visual arts flex space, and art and pottery studio, study nooks, a student-run café and storage spaces.

You may also like

Sam’s Club to Remodel All 600 Stores

BWE Secures $22.3M Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Hoffman & Associates Signs Four New Restaurants to...

De La Vega Development Nears Completion of Phase...

Fein Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Echo Lake Apartments...

Leon Industrial Begins Construction on 118,178 SF Project...

Ritchie Group to Develop 3.2 MSF Spec Industrial...

Berkadia Secures $31.5M Bridge Loan for Apartment Project...

Michigan State Approves Construction of $150M Spartan Gateway...