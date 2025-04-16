Mount Carmel High School Debuts New Performing Arts Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Barry-Hughes Performing Arts Center at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago is now complete. Ware Malcomb provided interior architecture and design services for the renovation of the 70-year-old brick and wood bow-truss building, which is located near Jackson Park in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Mount Carmel High School is an all-boy Catholic high school established in 1900. The latest in a series of campus renovations, the school’s Barry-Hughes Performing Arts Center project transformed an underutilized building into a fully equipped performing arts, music and recording studio facility. The large open space within the performing arts center comprises a flexible theater space that can accommodate audiences of up to 250 patrons. Ancillary uses in the performing arts center include a visual arts flex space, and art and pottery studio, study nooks, a student-run café and storage spaces.