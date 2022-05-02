Mount Sinai Signs 17,464 SF Healthcare Lease in Manhattan’s Flatiron District

NEW YORK CITY — Mount Sinai Health System has signed a 17,464-square-foot lease for a new cardiology office at 373 Park Avenue South in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The lease term is 10 years. The 12-story building spans 110,000 square feet and was originally constructed in the early 1900s. Leonard Zimmerman of Hemsley Spear represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kate Goodman represented the landlord, ATCO Properties & Management, on an internal basis.