Mount Vernon Co. Buys Historic Hospitality Property in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Plans Repositioning

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — Boston-based investment firm The Mount Vernon Co. has purchased an 80-room historic hospitality property in Plymouth, located south of the state capital, with plans to implement a repositioning. Opened in 1969 and renovated in 2021, The John Carver Inn & Spa features a full-service spa, indoor pool, meeting and event space, fitness center, game room and onsite dining options. The repositioning will cover the property’s interiors, amenities, and the food-and-beverage program. Alan Suzuki and Matthew Enright of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.