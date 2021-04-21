Mountain Capital Acquires Two Student Housing Properties in College Station Totaling 1,128 Beds

Pictured is the pool area at 2818 Place, one of Mountain Capital Partners' newly acquired student housing properties in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Mountain Capital Partners has acquired 2818 Place and Parkway Place, two student housing properties in College Station totaling 1,128 beds that serve students of Texas A&M University. The garden-style properties total 350 units, were respectively built in 2008 and 2009 and feature amenities such as two pools, volleyball and basketball courts, fitness centers, game rooms, computer labs and study rooms. Ryan Lang, Jack Brett and Ben Harkrider of Newmark represented the seller, Chicago-based Blue Vista Capital Management, in the transaction.