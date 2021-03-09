Mountain Capital Partners, New Earth Equities Buy 99-Unit Harbour Court Apartments in Portland
PORTLAND, ORE. — A joint venture between Mountain Capital Partners and New Earth Equities has acquired Harbour Court, a multifamily community in Portland. Harbour Court Owner LLC, an affiliate of the San Diego-based ConAm Group, sold the asset for an undisclosed price.
Located at 910 N. Harbour Drive, Harbour Court features 99 apartments and is served by Portland’s MAX light rail service, TriMet bus lines and Interstate 5.
Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn and Frank Solozano of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.