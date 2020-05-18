REBusinessOnline

Mountain Development Corp. Acquires 86,315 SF Industrial Building in Philadelphia

The industrial property is located at 3445-3535 S. Front St.

PHILADELPHIA — Mountain Development Corp., a New Jersey-based developer, has acquired an 86,315-square-foot industrial building in Philadelphia. Located at 3445-3535 S. Front St., the property features clear heights ranging from 18 to 44 feet, 14 loading docks and a 10 percent office finish. The property offers convenient access to the CSX Rail Yard, the Philadelphia Nay Yard and Interstate 95. At the time of sale, plumbing supplies distributor Ferguson Enterprises was the sole tenant of the entire facility. Michael Oliver and Jose Cruz led a JLL team that represented the seller, The Hampshire Cos., in the deal. The sales price was undisclosed.

