Mountain Mike’s Signs Three Franchise Deals to Open 11 Pizza Restaurants in Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — California-based pizza chain Mountain Mike’s has signed three multi-unit franchise agreements to open 11 new restaurants in Texas. The deals call for five restaurants in Austin, three restaurants in metro Houston and three restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Franchisees Rajeev Dewan, Ajay and Karina Gorde and Tim Fogarty will own and operate the units in Austin, metro Houston and DFW, respectively. Mountain Mike’s current portfolio includes four existing restaurants in the DFW area and one in greater Houston.

