Mountain Pacific Starts Construction of $14M Mixed-Use Development in San Pedro, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Western

SAN PEDRO, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Mountain Pacific Opportunity Partners, in partnership with South Bay Developers and ARK Construction & Development, has started construction 336 W. Seventh Street, a mixed-use development in San Pedro.

Situated on a 14,000-square-foot opportunity zone site, the $14 million project will feature a five-story building offering 32 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as two two-story penthouses. Three of units will be designated as affordable housing. Additionally, the property will feature 3,750 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and parking for 44 vehicles.

Breen Engineering is providing architectural services for the project. Completion is slated for summer 2022.