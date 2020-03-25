Mountain West Commercial Brokers Sale of Seniors Housing Development Site in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN, UTAH — Mountain West Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a commercial land parcel located at 2961 S. Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Ogden No. 1, dba Flower Patch, sold the asset to Slow BLVD LLC for an undisclosed price.

The land parcel currently features a vacant retail building. The buyer plans to develop a low-income seniors housing property on the two-acre site. The 78-unit proposed development has received Utah low income housing tax credits.

Chris Monson of Mountain West represented the seller in the transaction.