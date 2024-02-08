Mountain West Purchases 101,025 SF Secure Self Storage in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, UTAH — Mountain West Self Storage has acquired Secure Self Storage, a 101,025-square-foot facility in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. A family development group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Secure Self Storage consists of four one-story buildings offering a total of 647 climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units. The facility has brick front dividers with metal interior walls, standing-seam metal roofs, roll-up doors and asphalt driveways.

Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.