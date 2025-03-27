Thursday, March 27, 2025
Mountainside Fitness’ new 42,000-square-foot location in Queen Creek, Ariz., is slated to open in December.
Mountainside Fitness Buys Land for Fitness Club Development in Queen Creek, Arizona

by Amy Works

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Mountainside Fitness has purchased a land parcel at the northwest corner of Combs and Gantzel roads in Queen Creek for the development of a new fitness club location. Slated to open in December 2025, the single-story, 42,000-square-foot Queen Creek Mountainside Fitness offer state-of-the-art equipment and more than 70 daily group fitness classes, as well as locker rooms and a childcare program. Mountainside Fitness currently operates 21 high-end clubs across metro Phoenix. Regan Amato of JLL represented Mountainside Fitness, while Rommie Mojahed of CRE8Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

