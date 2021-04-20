REBusinessOnline

Move Solutions Signs 107,537 SF Industrial Lease at Park 183 in Southeast Austin

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Move Solutions Ltd., which provides office moving services, has signed a 107,537-square-foot industrial lease at Park 183, a development in southeast Austin by Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners. Development of Park 183 is currently in its third of four phases that will ultimately total more than 950,000 square feet of industrial space. John Barksdale, Darryl Dadon and Joe Novek of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Robert Deptula and Stayton Wright of Transwestern represented Move Solutions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews