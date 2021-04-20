Move Solutions Signs 107,537 SF Industrial Lease at Park 183 in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Move Solutions Ltd., which provides office moving services, has signed a 107,537-square-foot industrial lease at Park 183, a development in southeast Austin by Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners. Development of Park 183 is currently in its third of four phases that will ultimately total more than 950,000 square feet of industrial space. John Barksdale, Darryl Dadon and Joe Novek of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Robert Deptula and Stayton Wright of Transwestern represented Move Solutions.