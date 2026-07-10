Movement Musick Unveils Plans for Downtown Grocery Store, Expanded Community Space in Wichita

WICHITA, KAN. — Movement Musick has unveiled additional plans regarding its downtown Wichita development, including a new grocery store, expanded community gathering space and the project team.

The planned 30,000-square-foot urban market concept is being developed in partnership with the Queen family, one of the founding owners of the Price Chopper brand. In addition to leading the capital investment for construction, Movement Musick has structured the partnership to support the store’s operations through its initial growth period. Movement Musick is evaluating a few locations for the store within a two-block radius of the adaptive reuse of the historic Shirkmere building and the new 3,000-seat music venue.

The organization also announced the expansion of the planned community open space within the redevelopment project. The space is approximately 1 acre and is located both east and west of Emporia Avenue.

In May, the nonprofit acquired the 75,903-square-foot Scottish Rite building, which was constructed between 1887 and 1888. Movement Musick is currently evaluating adaptive reuse strategies that allow for modern use while honoring the building’s historic character. Formal plans will be announced at a future date.

The assembled project team includes Esen Development, TESSERE, Crossland Construction Co., Rockwell Group, Sasaki, HASTINGS Architecture, Fisher Dachs Associates and Music Matters Consulting. Movement Musick is dedicated to empowering artists and music industry professionals while driving positive social change in Wichita and beyond.