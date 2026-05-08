Moyer Properties Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for The Maven Apartments in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Moyer Properties has begun pre-leasing efforts for The Maven, an 84-unit luxury apartment community at 537 W. Drummond Place in the heart of Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Cross Street, the leasing and marketing firm for the property, is conducting guided hard-hat tours. Move-ins will begin June 15. The seven-story building offers a variety of residences ranging from 415 to 1,047 square feet, with monthly rents starting at $2,395. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking lounge, rooftop terrace, pet spa, package room and bicycle storage. ParkFowler Plus designed The Maven, and Summit Design + Build served as the general contractor.