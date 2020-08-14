REBusinessOnline

MPI Corporate Holdings Expands Office Lease in Milwaukee to Accommodate Social Distancing

MILWAUKEE — MPI Corporate Holdings Inc. has renewed its office lease on the second floor of 1123 N. Water St. in Milwaukee. Additionally, the firm has expanded its space from 6,500 to 7,635 square feet to allow for proper social distancing while employees are in the office. Founded in 1996 in Grafton, MPI opened its Milwaukee office in 2017. The downtown office is home to MPI’s sales and marketing division, which provides integrated sales strategies to a variety of business-to-business clients. Ben Anderson and Matt Fahey of Colliers International represented MPI in the lease renewal and expansion. Mike Wanezek and Spencer Bluett of Colliers represented the landlord, Harris Bay.

