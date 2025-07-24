MPT Brokers $5.7M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Gulf Shores, Alabama

GULF SHORES, ALA. — Locally based Merrill P. Thomas Co. (MPT) has brokered the $5.7 million sale of Paradise Isle Shopping Center, a 47,520-square-foot shopping center located in Gulf Shores. Publix anchors the property, which is situated on 4.6 acres near the Florida border. Other tenants include AutoZone, Resale Heaven, Nail Boutique & Spa and the Gulf Shores Methodist Church.

Pratt Thomas of MPT represented the seller, Gulf Shore Methodist Church, in the transaction. Nathan Handmacher of Zarzour Cos. LLC represented the buyer on an internal basis.