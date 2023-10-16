Monday, October 16, 2023
Upon completion, Farmington will feature 600 residences and 275,000 square feet of retail space.
MPV Opens Chick-fil-A, Plans New Construction at Farmington Development in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE AND HARRISBURG, N.C. — MPV Properties has announced the addition of new tenants and buildings underway at Farmington, the developer’s master-planned community located in Charlotte and Harrisburg. Chick-fil-A opened at the property in May, and Famous Toastery is planning to open in the second half of 2024 within an outparcel behind the development’s Shop Building I. H.T. Fuel will also open on an outparcel, with construction scheduled to begin directly behind Chick-fil-A in the coming months.

Construction is also scheduled to begin on Small Shops II, an 11,865-square-foot retail building. MPV is in negotiations with two tenants to fully occupy the building. The developer has also announced plans for three additional commercial buildings totaling 27,000 square feet, with development expected to begin in early 2024.

Additionally, Woodfield Development is nearing completion of The Stead at Farmington, a 275-unit apartment community within Farmington. Upon completion, Farmington, which will also feature for-sale residences, will comprise 600 homes and 275,000 square feet of retail space.

