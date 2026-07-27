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Baldwinville-School-Apartments-Templeton-Massachusetts
The Baldwinville School Apartments adaptive reuse project represents the first multifamily housing project to be permitted in Templeton in more than 25 years
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MPZ, Capstone Near Completion of $36M Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Templeton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

TEMPLETON, MASS. — A partnership between metro Boston-based MPZ Development and Capstone Communities is nearing completion of a $36 million multifamily adaptive reuse project in Templeton, about 65 miles northwest of Boston. A housing lottery was launched and closed on July 15, and full completion is slated for this fall. Designed by ICON Architecture, the project converted the historic Baldwinville Elementary School, which was originally built in 1923, into a 54-unit apartment complex known as Baldwinville School Apartments. Residences come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and the majority (49) of the units are reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a children’s playground, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, onsite laundry facilities and a community walking trail and green space.

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