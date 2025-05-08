MPZ Development, Capstone to Undertake $36M Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Templeton, Massachusetts

TEMPLETON, MASS. — A partnership between metro Boston-based MPZ Development and Capstone Communities will undertake a $36 million multifamily adaptive reuse project in Templeton, about 65 miles northwest of Boston. Designed by ICON Architecture, the project will convert the historic Baldwinville Elementary School, which was originally built in 1923, into a 54-unit apartment complex that will be known as Baldwinville School Apartments. Residences will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and the majority (49) of the units will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a children’s playground, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, onsite laundry facilities and a community walking trail and green space. Rockland Trust provided $21.5 million in construction financing for the project. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in May.