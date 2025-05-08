Thursday, May 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Baldwinville-School-Apartments-Templeton-Massachusetts
The Baldwinville School Apartments adaptive reuse project represents the first multifamily housing project to be permitted in Templeton in more than 25 years. The property has been designed to meet Passive House certifications.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

MPZ Development, Capstone to Undertake $36M Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Templeton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

TEMPLETON, MASS. — A partnership between metro Boston-based MPZ Development and Capstone Communities will undertake a $36 million multifamily adaptive reuse project in Templeton, about 65 miles northwest of Boston. Designed by ICON Architecture, the project will convert the historic Baldwinville Elementary School, which was originally built in 1923, into a 54-unit apartment complex that will be known as Baldwinville School Apartments. Residences will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and the majority (49) of the units will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a children’s playground, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, onsite laundry facilities and a community walking trail and green space. Rockland Trust provided $21.5 million in construction financing for the project. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in May.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $34M Loan for Refinancing...

Federal Realty, CBG Top Out 217-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment...

Whole Foods to Open 10,000 SF Store in...

ONM Living to Develop 290-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...

Z Modular Begins Leasing 264-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Lion Real Estate Group Acquires 241-Unit Apartment Complex...

Rite Aid Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Explores...

Newmark Arranges $125M Loan for Refinancing of Regional...

Equus Capital Partners Buys Apartment Complex in Lansdale,...