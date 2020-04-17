M&R Development Breaks Ground on 236-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Suburban Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — M&R Development has broken ground on 4200 On The Lake, a 236-unit luxury apartment community in St. Francis, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. M&R is co-developing the project with Campbell Capital Group LLC. Completion is slated for spring 2021. Located at 4200 S. Lake Drive, the development will feature a two-story clubhouse, 24-hour coffee bar, fitness center, yoga room, business center and self-service package room. A large courtyard will include a swimming pool with views of Lake Michigan. CIBC is providing project financing. Madison-based Stevens Construction is the general contractor. RMK Management will handle leasing and property management.