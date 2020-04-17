REBusinessOnline

M&R Development Breaks Ground on 236-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Suburban Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Located at 4200 S. Lake Drive, the property will be known as 4200 On The Lake.

ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — M&R Development has broken ground on 4200 On The Lake, a 236-unit luxury apartment community in St. Francis, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. M&R is co-developing the project with Campbell Capital Group LLC. Completion is slated for spring 2021. Located at 4200 S. Lake Drive, the development will feature a two-story clubhouse, 24-hour coffee bar, fitness center, yoga room, business center and self-service package room. A large courtyard will include a swimming pool with views of Lake Michigan. CIBC is providing project financing. Madison-based Stevens Construction is the general contractor. RMK Management will handle leasing and property management.

