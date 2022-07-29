REBusinessOnline

M&R Development Breaks Ground on 258-Unit Luxury Apartment Project Near Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Named 2929 on Mayfair, the development is slated for completion in August 2023.

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — M&R Development has broken ground on 2929 on Mayfair, a 258-unit luxury apartment project in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa. M&R is co-developing the project with Campbell Capital Group. Completion is slated for August 2023. Located at 2929 N. Mayfair Road, the development will rise five stories with a variety of floor plans.

The center of the community will be a three-story clubhouse and adjoining courtyard with an outdoor pool, grilling stations, pickleball court, fire pits and lounge seating. The clubhouse will feature an entertainment kitchen, coffee bar, lounge, clubroom, fitness center, yoga room, business center, pet washing station and package room. A three-level parking garage will include a car wash, electric vehicle charging stations, storage lockers and bike storage.

Madison, Wis.-based Stevens Construction is the general contractor and Midlothian, Va.-based Poole & Poole Architecture is the architect. RMK Management will handle leasing and property management.

