M&R Development Breaks Ground on 278-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in St. Francis, Wisconsin

ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — M&R Development has broken ground on a 278-unit luxury apartment complex on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan in St. Francis, about five miles south of downtown Milwaukee. Named The Bluffs on Lake, the project will offer units ranging from studios to three bedrooms. M&R is co-developing the property with Campbell Capital Group LLC, the same firm it teamed with for the development of 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit luxury building just south of The Bluffs on Lake that opened in 2021.

Located on a 21-acre site at 3700 S. Lake Drive, The Bluffs on Lake will comprise a four- and five-story building with one level of underground parking and 8,000 square feet of first-floor retail space, some of which is earmarked for a restaurant with outdoor seating. First deliveries are targeted for late 2026 with preleasing expected to start that fall.

The project will feature a business center, meditation room, Zen Garden, self-service package room and two-level fitness center. A two-story clubhouse will include an entertainment lounge, coffee bar, media room, game room and pet spa. A main outdoor courtyard will comprise an infinity-edge pool, grilling stations and bocce ball court. A second courtyard will feature a game area with a ping pong table, cornhole boards, shuffleboard court, lounge areas and an outdoor fitness area.

The project team includes Poole & Poole Architecture and Stevens Construction Corp. RMK Management Corp. will oversee leasing and property management.