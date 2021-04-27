M&R Development Completes Phase I of Milwaukee-Area Luxury Apartment Project

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Known as 42 Hundred On The Lake, the project overlooks Lake Michigan.

ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — M&R Development has completed Phase I of 42 Hundred On The Lake, a 236-unit luxury apartment project in St. Francis, about five miles south of downtown Milwaukee. Located at 4200 S. Lake Shore Drive, the development overlooks Lake Michigan. Units range from 583 to 1,204 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,208 to $3,350. Pre-leasing has begun for Phase II, with move-ins for those apartments scheduled to begin in June. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, game room, fitness center, package room, pet spa and two courtyards. The pool is scheduled to open in May. M&R co-developed the project with Campbell Capital Group LLC. RMK Management will oversee leasing and property management.