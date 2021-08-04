REBusinessOnline

M&R Development Opens 236-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex Near Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The property, 42 Hundred on the Lake, is more than 65 percent leased.

ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — M&R Development has opened 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit luxury apartment complex in St. Francis, five miles south of downtown Milwaukee. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday, July 22. The community, which is located at 4200 S. Lake Drive, is more than 65 percent leased. Units range in size from 583 to 1,204 square feet and monthly rents range from $1,248 to $3,350. Amenities include a clubhouse, private lounge, business center, game room, fitness center, pet spa, package room, two outdoor courtyards, grilling stations, fire pits, lounge areas overlooking Lake Michigan and a pool with cabanas. RMK Management is overseeing leasing and property management.

