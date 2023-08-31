M&R Development Opens 2929 on Mayfair Luxury Apartment Complex in Suburban Milwaukee

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — M&R Development has opened 2929 on Mayfair, a 258-unit luxury apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa. M&R co-developed the project with Campbell Capital Group. RMK Management is the property manager. Located at 2929 N. Mayfair Road, the property is just down the street from The Mayfair Collection, a 69-acre mixed-use development. Illinois-based M&R has now opened three apartment communities in Wisconsin in the last three years.

Units at 2929 on Mayfair range from 453 to 1,282 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,250 to $2,610. A three-story clubhouse is at the center of the community with an adjoining courtyard and outdoor pool. The shared spaces include an entertainment kitchen, coffee bar, lounge, fitness center, yoga room, business center with private conference rooms and workstations, a pet washing station and package room. There is also a three-level parking garage with car wash and electric vehicle charging stations.